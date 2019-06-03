Virginia ranks no. 7 for most ‘catfished’ victims, study says

VIRGINIA – According to a new study by SocialCatfish.com, Virginia ranks #7 for most catfished victims in a state.

Catfishing is when someone fakes an online identity to scam victims for money, romance or physical harm. These online relationships can last for months or even years!

Catfishing victims increased by 50% in 2018 compared to three years ago, despite the rise of internet awareness on the topic.

SocialCatfish, a leading resource to verify online identities, used data from the FBI for 2018 in order to put together the new ranking for most catfished. .

Virginia ranked #7 in the country with 480 reported victims. Vermont reported the fewest victims of all 50 states with just 25 cases.

The 10 states with the most victims are: California (2,105), Texas (1,238), Florida (1,191), New York (782), Pennsylvania (577), Washington (493), Virginia (480), Michigan (461), Illinois (463), North Carolina (432).

The 10 states with the fewest victims are:: Vermont (25), South Dakota (31), Wyoming (33), North Dakota (35), D.C. (36), Montana (42), Delaware (48), Rhode Island (51), (Hawaii (59) and New Hampshire (68).

5 Signs You Are Being Catfished: