VDOT honors victims of Friday’s mass shooting with VB Strong highway sign

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – While you are traveling on the interstate for work or errands, you may notice an overhead highway sign paying tribute to the victims of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The sign VB Strong was illuminated on Interstate-264 Monday morning. VDOT in the past has used its overhead highway signs to caution drivers of accidents and remember them to wear seatbelts.

A shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center left 12 victims dead and 4 seriously injured. The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

During the press conference Saturday, officials also shared that the suspect in the shooting, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, had not been fired from the City of Virginia Beach, where he worked.

