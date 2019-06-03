Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Two suspects wanted for Portsmouth armed robbery, detectives say

Posted 7:26 pm, June 3, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local business Monday afternoon.

Around 2:24 p.m., officials were notified of a robbery that had just happened in the Family Dollar Store located at 4231 Greenwood Drive.

According to detectives, two female suspects entered the business and began putting edible and house hold items in their purses.

When the employee approached the females, one of the females produced a sharp object and pointed it toward the employee.

The employee backed away and the female suspects left the store, with the stolen merchandise on them.

The females then got into a light green Chevrolet sedan bearing Virginia tags of USH-3324. The employee was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance video photographs to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.