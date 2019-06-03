Raccoon test positive for rabies in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. – Officials with the Peninsula Health District are warning people in the Poquoson area to look out for raccoons after one tested positive for rabies recently.

The raccoon was reportedly was encountered on private property by three domestic dogs has tested positive for rabies, leading to the test by officials.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease.

The disease is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980’s.

The local office of Environmental Health Services is in the process of contacting the immediate neighbors near where the rabid raccoon was found, as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your prop