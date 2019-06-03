Photos: Share your blue outfits in support of Virginia Beach

Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Posted 9:19 am, June 3, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – People around Hampton Roads are coming together Monday in support of Virginia Beach.

This comes after the tragic mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people Friday.

Everyone is asked to wear blue in honor of the shooting victims.

Schools across Hampton Roads are participating along with other businesses and individuals.

