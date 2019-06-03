Photos: Share your blue outfits in support of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – People around Hampton Roads are coming together Monday in support of Virginia Beach.

This comes after the tragic mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people Friday.

Everyone is asked to wear blue in honor of the shooting victims.

Schools across Hampton Roads are participating along with other businesses and individuals.

We would love to see your pictures as you honor the victims. Email them to pics@wtkr.com or click the button below to submit.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.