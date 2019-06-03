Norfolk community writes compassion cards for Virginia Beach shooting victims

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk community is remembering the 12 innocent people killed during Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

On Monday night, people from across Hampton Roads are invited to write “compassion cards” at Coaster Coffee located at 8418 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

They can be written to first responders, the victims’ families, city workers or anyone else who may be grieving.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting