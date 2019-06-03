Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Norfolk community writes compassion cards for Virginia Beach shooting victims

Posted 4:46 pm, June 3, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk community is remembering the 12 innocent people killed during Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Compassion cards

On Monday night, people from across Hampton Roads are invited to write “compassion cards” at Coaster Coffee located at 8418 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

They can be written to first responders, the victims’ families, city workers or anyone else who may be grieving.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.