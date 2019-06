NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Botanical Garden is offering a place of healing in support of those affected by the Virginia Beach shooting.

The Garden is offering free admission every day after work between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., through June 7.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Botanical Garden says the garden could be used as, “a sanctuary providing healing, hope and reflection to all who visit.”

