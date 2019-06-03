× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A much cooler start to the work week

Clearing skies and a cool down… A few leftover showers will linger this morning, but skies will clear by midday. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and close to normal for this time of year. Humidity will gradually drop today, making it feel more spring-like. It will be breezy today with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain low and winds will be light.

Heat and humidity will return on Wednesday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. Clouds will build through the day with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern for the second half of the week with highs in the 80s to near 90.

Today: AM Clearing, PM Sunshine, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 3rd

1978 F2 Tornado: Bertie Co

1997 Coastal Flooding: Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche. Recent satellite wind data show the low does not have a well-defined circulation. This system is expected to move slowly NW toward the northeastern coast of Mexico and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

