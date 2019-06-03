Man sentenced after hunter finds body in trash bag in woods of Sussex Co.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – A man was sentenced on Monday after multiple arrests were made in the murder of Kenneth Moore, a former Mary Washington University graduate student whose body was found in a trash bag in a wooded area off Route 35 on January 12.

Christopher Crowder will serve 9 years in prison as a plea deal for his charge of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Erick Obando, 24, and Christopher Jared Crowder, 18, were charged with first degree murder. A juvenile male was also arrested on February 1.

Court documents reveal Moore was attacked by Crowder and Obando outside of a gas station in Prince George County on January 11. Documents read that eye witnesses saw Crowder kicking and hitting Moore as Obando was cutting his throat.

Court documents said Moore’s body​ was taken in Crowder’s jeep.

Moore was found in two garbage bags, left in a ditch on Route 35 in Sussex County on January 12.

Moore’s mother believes he was robbed of his phone, wallet, backpack and laptop before his death.

“I don’t think he would’ve given up his computer very easily. He loved that computer,” said Patti Bass, the victim’s mother.

Court documents reveal suspects, Crowder and the juvenile were together when the laptop was sold.

Erick Obando is still waiting to be sentenced. He awaits behind bars without bond until his trial begins.