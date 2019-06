Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Contactless payments are starting to appear everywhere and whether you pay with the tap of your phone or the tap of your contactless credit card, they are changing the way payments are made. Consumer expert Claudia Lombana joins us to discuss this new technology and why Visa expects more than 100 million contactless cards to be issued this year alone.

