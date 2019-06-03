Grilling salmon for a healthy salad on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to prepare grilled salmon without having to worry about it sticking to the grill. Plus, we make a summer berry salad with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing, a fresh and light meal perfect for warm temperatures.
Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing Recipe:
2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon (about 1/4 cup)
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Pinch of Kosher salt
2 tablespoons Greek yogurt (optional)
Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a small bowl and thoroughly combine with an immersion blender on medium speed. Slowly add olive oil to emulsify.
To learn more about Chef Jacqui's cooking classes call (757) 422-0888 or go to kitchenbarnonline.com.