Grilling salmon for a healthy salad on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to prepare grilled salmon without having to worry about it sticking to the grill. Plus, we make a summer berry salad with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing, a fresh and light meal perfect for warm temperatures.

Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing Recipe:

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon (about 1/4 cup)

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Pinch of Kosher salt

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt (optional)

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a small bowl and thoroughly combine with an immersion blender on medium speed. Slowly add olive oil to emulsify.

To learn more about Chef Jacqui's cooking classes call (757) 422-0888 or go to kitchenbarnonline.com.