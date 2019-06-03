Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Grilling salmon for a healthy salad on Coast Live

Posted 12:15 pm, June 3, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to prepare grilled salmon without having to worry about it sticking to the grill. Plus, we make a summer berry salad with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing, a fresh and light meal perfect for warm temperatures.

Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing Recipe:

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon  (about 1/4 cup)
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Pinch of Kosher salt
2 tablespoons Greek yogurt (optional)

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a small bowl and thoroughly combine with an immersion blender on medium speed. Slowly add olive oil to emulsify.

To learn more about Chef Jacqui's cooking classes call (757) 422-0888 or go to kitchenbarnonline.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.