First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool and comfortable night on tap

It has been a refreshing start to the work week. High pressure is in control keeping us dry. The air will be much drier, making it feel much more comfortable. It will be a cool night with many of us falling into the 50s, some of us could even drop into the 40s!

Tuesday is looking dry as well and will be another gorgeous day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to near 80.

Temperatures will start to warm to the mid and upper 80s for the rest of the week. We will also be unsettled with chances of storms during the afternoon everyday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche. Recent satellite wind data show the low does not have a well-defined circulation. This system is expected to move slowly NW toward the northeastern coast of Mexico and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

