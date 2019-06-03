Act 3 podcast: TV comedies and ‘Godzilla 2,’ featuring Blaine Stewart and comedian Forrest Deal!

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week brings a special extra-long episode as Chandler is joined by News 3’s Blaine Stewart and comedian Forrest Deal while Steven is out on vacation! Laugh along as the boys dive face-first into the new “Rambo” trailer and try to decipher its madness. Then, witness the frustration as they argue about TV comedies of the past, including “Friends,” “The Office,” “Seinfeld” and more! And finally, these gentlemen attempt to reason with the mindless beast that is “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

It’s an appropriately mammoth-sized discussion for a monstrous topic. Don’t miss it!

Act One: News

2:50 – Sylvester Stallone releases trailer for “Rambo: Last Blood”

Act Two: What We’re Watching

18:15 – Forrest: HBO’s “Chernobyl”

26:00 – Blaine: “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

35:00 – Chandler: “Broad City”

Act Three: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” Review

43:25 – Non-Spoilers

56:10 – Spoilers