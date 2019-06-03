82-year-old man killed after being hit by pickup truck in Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — An 82-year-old man died in Kill Devil Hills on Monday after reportedly being hit by a pickup truck driven by a 90-year-old man.

Officials say the man from West Virginia was visiting the area when he was hit by the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado around 9 a.m. while walking with a friend, who attempted to save the 82-year-old from being hit, but was unable to.

The 90-year-old allegedly had turned left from W. Landing Drive onto US 158 and struck an 82-year-old man who was crossing the road in a crosswalk area and had the right of way.

The emergency response and investigation required the shut down of US 158 for approximately one hour.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family members and no further information is known at this time.

Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Dare County EMS and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department says it is an active participant in the Watch for Me NC campaign which aims to reduce bicycle and pedestrian injuries and deaths through public education, community engagement and high visibility law enforcement.

