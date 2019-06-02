Virginia Beach Mayor: ‘We are going to get through this together’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A day after the "most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer sat down with News 3 to talk about the tragedy, response, and way forward.

Mayor Dyer joined News 3 anchors Todd Corillo and Barbara Ciara during a special hour-long show Saturday evening devoted to the 12 men and women whose lives were senselessly taken during a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday.

"We are going to get through this together," Mayor Dyer told Corillo and Ciara.

