Suffolk police investigating fatal crash involving tractor trailer

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk officials were on the scene of a two vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 8100 block of South Quay Road at the intersection with Leafwood Road.

Emergency Communications received the call just a few minutes after midnight advising of the accident.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officials say that following the completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review.

There is no further information available.

