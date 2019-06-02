Chesapeake Police respond to shooting, person injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Taughtline Loop early Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.

While officers were en route to the Holly Cove neighborhood, dispatch alerted police that the Portsmouth Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard. The vehicle’s occupant had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While at the hospital, the victim was not forthcoming with any information about the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.