Be aware: The simple steps you can take to stay safe in public places

NORFOLK, Va. – Ask yourself. When you’re out in public, are you truly aware of what’s going on around you? If a situation turns dangerous, would you be ready to make a move?

With distractions at an all-time high and a world that’s becoming more unpredictable, police say staying aware is key to staying safe.

News 3 is taking action and speaking with police about simple, but effective ways to increase what’s called “situational awareness.”

“Situational awareness is knowing what’s going on around you in everyday life,” said Officer Eddie Rodriguez from the Norfolk Police Department’s Community Affairs Section.

