Virginia Beach United soccer team honors mass shooting victims with black arm bands

Posted 10:08 pm, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15PM, June 1, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As support pours in from all over the country, there is no shortage of tributes honoring the victims of the mass shooting that took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex on Friday afternoon.

Virginia Beach United wear black arm bands during their game. (Courtesy: Cindy Crawford)

The Virginia Beach United, a developmental soccer team in the United Soccer League, honored victims by wearing black armbands during Saturday’s game against Tobacco Road FC at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

News 3 viewer Cindy Crawford sent in pictures of the United wearing the arm bands during tonight’s matchup.

