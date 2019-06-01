Virginia Beach United soccer team honors mass shooting victims with black arm bands

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As support pours in from all over the country, there is no shortage of tributes honoring the victims of the mass shooting that took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex on Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach United, a developmental soccer team in the United Soccer League, honored victims by wearing black armbands during Saturday’s game against Tobacco Road FC at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

News 3 viewer Cindy Crawford sent in pictures of the United wearing the arm bands during tonight’s matchup.

