Virginia Beach athletes use social media to send love to their hometown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As Virginia Beach continues to mourn the loss of 12 victims during Friday’s mass shooting at the city’s Municipal Complex, professional and college athletes hailing from the area weighed in on social media to show solidarity with their hometown.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Denver Broncos Safety Shamarko Thomas (Ocean Lakes H.S.):

Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams (Cox High):

Pray For My City 😓 https://t.co/yNrW48iExa — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) June 1, 2019

Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Bishop Sullivan Catholic H.S.):

Carolina Panthers Safety Quin Blanding (Bayside High):

🙏🏽 prayers up to the city ! pic.twitter.com/OuBI9Rr4FY — Quin Blanding (@quin_blanding) May 31, 2019

Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman (Bishop Sullivan Catholic H.S.):

Sad day in the city 🙏🏾 God bless and stay safe‼️ — Armani Chatman (@iamarmani9) May 31, 2019

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jaevon Becton (Ocean Lakes H.S.):