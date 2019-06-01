Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Virginia Beach athletes use social media to send love to their hometown

Posted 9:34 pm, June 1, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As Virginia Beach continues to mourn the loss of 12 victims during Friday’s mass shooting at the city’s Municipal Complex, professional and college athletes hailing from the area weighed in on social media to show solidarity with their hometown.

Denver Broncos Safety Shamarko Thomas (Ocean Lakes H.S.):

Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams (Cox High):

Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Bishop Sullivan Catholic H.S.):

Carolina Panthers Safety Quin Blanding (Bayside High):

Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman (Bishop Sullivan Catholic H.S.):

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jaevon Becton (Ocean Lakes H.S.):

