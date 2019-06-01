Tides offering free tickets for Sunday’s game to area first responders & City of Virginia Beach employees

NORFOLK, Va. – To show support for people affected by the tragedy that took place in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon, the Norfolk Tides are extending an invite to Harbor Park on Sunday.

Local first responders and City of Virginia Beach employees can attend Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game vs. the Louisville Bats for free at Harbor Park.

With a show of their IDs at the Harbor Park box office, first responders and city employees can claim free box seat or reserved seat tickets. The ticket allotment also includes families of employees and first responders. The box office is open all day Saturday, and at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 2nd.

Prior to Saturday and Sunday’s games, there will be a moment of silence. The Baltimore Orioles will also be holding a moment of silence before their Saturday contest as well.