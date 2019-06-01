× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Weekend rain, up and down temperatures

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Weekend rain and temperature swings… An area of low pressure will linger off of the Virginia coast today, keeping clouds and rain in the mix. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will start in the 60s and low 70s today. We will only warm into the low 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Scattered showers/storms are still possible this afternoon, but more sunshine will try to mix in through the day. Skies will clear and rain chances will continue to drop this evening and tonight.

We will warm back to the upper 80s on Sunday, before a cold front moves in. Expect sunshine Sunday morning with clouds building in through midday. Scattered showers and storms will move in Sunday afternoon to evening as the cold front approaches.

Any leftover showers and clouds will clear out Monday morning as the cold front moves off the coast. Sunny skies will return for Monday afternoon with cooler and less humid air moving in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 70s on Monday. Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Expect a return to the 80s and rain chances for the second half of next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 1st

1975 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1982 F0 Tornado: Newport News

2001 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure near the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The low is forecast to move west to WNW over the southern Bay of Campeche during the weekend and near the east coast of Mexico early next week. Gradual development of this system is possible as long as it remains over water, and a tropical depression could form early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

