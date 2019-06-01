President Trump responds to Virginia Beach shooting

President Donald Trump responded via Twitter to the mass shooting that killed 12 people in Virginia Beach.

“Spoke to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community,” Trump said Saturday morning. “The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all!”

Trump’s tweet joins officials around Virginia in expressing their support for the Resort City.

The victims’ names were announced Saturday morning.

