NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are searching for 53-year-old Prenesine Chase, who was last seen on Thursday, May 30.

Chase is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about Chase’s whereabouts, police encourage you to call the non-emergency number at (757)-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.