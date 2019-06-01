Man transported to hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was transported to the hospital suffering several gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Officials received word of gunshots heard from the 700 block of Kings Ridge Drive.

Witnesses described a vehicle leaving near where the gunshots were heard, at a rapid rate of speed. Officers then located the vehicle on the same block.

Inside the vehicle, Police say they found a 32-year-old black male with several gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body.

He was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are considered non life threatening.

There are no suspects at this time and this remains an active investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to p3tips.com.