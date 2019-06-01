Local churches come together in prayer for Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As the Virginia Beach community deals with the wake of Friday's mass shooting that left 12 victims and the shooter dead at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, local churches are holding vigils to help bring residents together.

Ahead of a press conference in Building 10 of the municipal center early Saturday morning, a group of people formed a prayer circle outside at the end of Courthouse Drive in honor of a church member who died.

More churches are holding community-wide events in the following days.

A prayer vigil will be held at Regal Cinemas in Strawbridge Marketplace at 10 a.m. Saturday for the community.

Bridge Church, located at 3168 Indian River Road, will hold a prayer and support vigil for the community at 6 p.m. Saturday.

St. Johns Baptist Church, located at 2300 Holland Road, will hold a prayer vigil for the community at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Forefront Church, located at 2520 Holland Road, held a prayer gathering Friday night. On Sunday, the church will hold special services to help the community at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

