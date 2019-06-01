× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine to start the day, chance of storms by the afternoon and evening

Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight under partly to mostly clear skies.

We’ll be cranking up the heat Sunday. Winds will be out of the southwest. This will pump in warmer and more humid air. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s to near 90. A cold front will approach the area during the afternoon. This will give us a chance of showers and storms. Keeping it at a 30 percent chance. The Storm Prediction Center has the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore in a level 1 for severe storms, which means an isolated severe storm is possible. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Refreshing start to the work week. High pressure will build in behind the cold front. The air will be much drier, making it feel much more comfortable. Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday is looking dry as well. Temperatures will warm to near 80.

Temperatures will start to warm to the mid and upper 80s for the rest of the week. We will also be unsettled with chances of storms during the afternoon.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure located over the southern Bay of Campeche continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward toward the coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.