First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing through this evening, storm chances Sunday

Hello June!

After a wet and stormy morning, we are looking at improving weather this afternoon and evening as the area of low pressure pulls away. We will keep a chance for a lingering shower or storm, mainly in North Carolina. We’ll see more sunshine as the day progresses. Expect highs in the upper 70s along the coast and low to mid 80s everywhere else. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 60s overnight.

We’ll be cranking up the heat Sunday. Winds will be out of the southwest. This will pump in warmer and more humid air. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s to near 90. A cold front will approach the area during the afternoon. This will give us a chance of showers and storms. Keeping it at a 30 percent chance. Most of the storms will be to our north and west. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Refreshing start to the work week. High pressure will build in behind the cold front. The air will be much drier, making it feel much more comfortable. Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday is looking dry as well. Temperatures will warm to near 80.

Temperatures will start to warm to the mid and upper 80s for the rest of the week. We will also be unsettled with chances of storms during the afternoon.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure near the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The low is forecast to move west to WNW over the southern Bay of Campeche during the weekend and near the east coast of Mexico early next week. Gradual development of this system is possible as long as it remains over water, and a tropical depression could form early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

