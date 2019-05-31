What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of June 2nd

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of June 2nd.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

SEASON PREMIERE

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“Salesmen, Cheats and Liars” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

KRISTIN KREUK RETURNS AS FORMIDABLE ATTORNEY JOANNA CHANG IN THE SEASON PREMIERE OF “BURDEN OF TRUTH” – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is working at a new law firm a year after her successful lawsuit against the steel mill in Millwood. Looking to start over, Joanna took up her mother’s surname and settled in a new city hoping for a quieter life. However, when her boss assigns her to a case for a brilliant, young, internet hacktivist, Joanna is dragged into a dark world of secrets that will turn her life upside down. Meanwhile, with the steel mill closed, the residents of Millwood are struggling to make ends meet and Billy (Peter Mooney) is doing all he can to stop the town’s downward spiral. Luna (Star Slade) and Molly (Sarah Thompson) adjust to living together. The episode was directed by Grant Harvey and written by Brad Simpson (#201). The CW original airdate 6/2/2019.

SUPERNATURAL

“Gods and Monsters” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. RETURNS TO DIRECT – Sam (Jared Padalecki) finds a clue to Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) whereabouts, so he, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Bobby (guest star Jim Beaver) set out to investigate. Castiel imparts some sage advice on Jack (Alexander Calvert), who, still desperate to belong, seeks out a familial connection. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Brad Buckner and Eugenie Ross-Leming. (#1402). Original Airdate 10/18/2018.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

21st ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL HOSTED BY DEAN CAIN – Dean Cain hosts this one-hour special featuring brand new magic and special moments highlighting the seasons of Masters of Illusion. The special will include Masters of Illusion performers Murray SawChuck, Greg Frewin, Mac King, Franz Harary, Barry and Stuart, Farrell Dillon, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Jonathan Pendragon. Produced by David McKenzie and Jim Romanovich for Associated Television. Original airdate 5/31/2019.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

THE FLASH

“Godspeed” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news. Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler (#518). Original airdate 4/16/2019.

THE 100

“Sanctum” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#601). Original airdate 4/30/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

MY LAST DAYS

“My Last Days: Dave & Cast Member Conversation” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DAVE & CAST MEMBERS REFLECT – Created and hosted by JANE THE VIRGIN star Justin Baldoni, MY LAST DAYS is an uplifting documentary series that tells the compelling stories of real-life superheroes facing terminal illness, who remind us that having a limited amount of time doesn’t mean we can’t make a positive impact on the world. Justin Baldoni created and directed the episode produced by Wayfarer Entertainment, in association with SoulPancake, with executive producers Justin Baldoni, Rainn Wilson, Ahmed Musiol, Farhoud Meybodi and Sam Baldoni (#203). Original airdate 6/5/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Two” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLS) (HDTV)

PHASES – With Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) officially moved into Alba’s (Ivonne Coll) house with his stuff, it quickly has changed the dynamic, making Jane (Gina Rodriguez) to uncomfortable. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Jane work on their co-parenting of Mateo now that they have a potential way to help Mateo. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) has a new set of unexpected problems arise on set with River (guest star Brooke Shields). Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) is nervous about her last PET scan and what the results could show. Leo Zisman directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo (#511). Original airdate 6/5/2019.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

IZOMBIE

“The Scratchmaker” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

MALCOLM GOODWIN DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After consuming the brain of the ultimate matchmaker, Liv (Rose McIver) is determined to find the perfect match for Major (Robert Buckley). Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) will stoop to any level to protect himself. Lastly, Don E (Bryce Hodgson) contemplates an interesting offer. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star. Malcolm Goodwin directed the episode written by Joshua Levy & Prathi Srinivasan (#506). Original airdate 6/6/2019.

IN THE DARK

“Bait and Switch” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DIFFERENCES — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) are both going through similar situations, but they are handling things very differently. Meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Jess share a beautiful moment together. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. Randy Zisk directed the episode written by Louisa Levy (#110). Original airdate 6/6/2019.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

SEASON PREMIERE

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, and Water Submersion” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON SIX PREMIERE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin (#601). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Dancing Objects, Neon Magic, and Ed Alonzo” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE MAN OF A MILLION SURPRISES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Eric Buss, Titou, Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Jarol Martin (#602). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

THE BIG STAGE

“Incredible Moves, Spins and Balance” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE OF THE ULTIMATE TALENT SHOW WITH HOSTS ELIZABETH STANTON AND JAMES MASLOW – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include VMO, Lina Liu, Sara & Hero, Myra Kramer and Elizabeth Fraley and W.O.W. Las Vegas. Produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. Original airdate 6/7/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Aerial Feats, Laser Dance, and Terry Fator” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TALENT ABOUNDS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Omri and Paulina, Charity and Andres, Lady Light Laser Girl, Josh Horton and Terry Fator. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. Original airdate 6/7/2019.