× Two men face federal charges for threatening York County educator over Trump flag video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two men have been indicted for threatening a York County educator, federal court records show.

Robert Scott, of Florida, and Daryl Byerly, of Nevada, are both charged in separate indictments with Threat to Injure in Interstate Communication.

A video posted on social media in March showed a para-educator at Tabb High school wrapping a student in a Donald Trump flag. The account “Uncle Sam’s Children” posted the video and sparked outrage in conservative media.

After the video went viral, the school began receiving threats. On March 3, Scott called the school and left a voicemail saying, “Not only would I get up and cut your f****** throat n*****, but you do that to me, you f****** n*****, and your skull will be crushed on the f****** floor,” court records say.

Scott called back a second time about two minutes later, and left another similarly threatening message, according to the indictment.

Federal investigators traced the call to Scott. When confronted by FBI agents, Scott said he did not remember making the calls, saying he “often would get drunk, causing him to not remember his actions,” court records say. He did admit that the voicemails sound like him and that it “obviously” must have been him, according to the indictment.

The second man, Daryl Byerly, called and left a voicemails at the school on March 2 and March 6, court documents say. “Put your f****** hands on my kids and watch what I do, I don’t beat your black f****** ass, b**** I will murder you,” Byerly said in one of the calls, according to court records.

The School Division increased security following the phone calls. When the district became aware of the video, administrators reiterated that school board policy says that school time and school property should not be used for any political purposes. Policy also says employees are expected to refrain from engaging in any activity that supports or opposes a candidate or political party while on duty, while on school property during school hours or while representing the school division.