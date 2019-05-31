Thousands of dollars stolen from Virginia Beach home, police searching for suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thieves took thousands of dollars from a Gates Landing Road home, and police are using surveillance photos taken from a neighbor’s doorbell camera to try and find them.

According to police, the theft happened May 7. Nearly $20,000 in cash, as well as jewelry, was taken from the home.

Two people were caught on camera during the time of the burglary.

Police say the thieves entered the home through an unlocked back patio door.

If you or someone you know can help police identify the two people in this photo, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.