Portsmouth man killed during early morning car crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 41-year-old Portsmouth man died while traveling on Interstate 264 near Victory Boulevard around 3 a.m., and police are saying that speed played a reason.

Officials say Deangelo Lorenzo Reid was driving his 2000 Mercedes S500 when he lost control, ran off the road and struck multiple trees. He was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene of the crash.

It is not known at this time in alcohol played a reason in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

No further information was released by police about the crash.