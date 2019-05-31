Patriotic Festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Friday kicks off a big weekend of music and patriotism in Virginia Beach!

Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the 15th annual Patriotic Festival.

Performers during the three-day festival include Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Luke Combs. The festival is a military celebration to honor the armed forces personnel as well as their families.

Organizers told News 3 that the event has grown into one of Hampton’s Roads largest music festivals and is responsible for bringing some of the nation’s top entertainers to Hampton Roads.

Along with the music, the event includes military displays and demonstrations from every branch of the armed forces.

Tonight’s headliner Old Dominion will take the stage at 7 p.m.

For a full list of expected acts and concert information, click here.

Click here for a complete schedule of the event.