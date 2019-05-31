Your guide to the Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 15th-annual Patriotic Festival returned to Virginia Beach on Friday for three days of concerts, military expos and displays.

The festival celebrates all branches of the military at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The concert area is at 5th Street & Oceanfront right on the sand, a short walk from Rudee Inlet and the 9th Street Municipal Parking Garage.

Here’s a list of performances:

Friday, May 31 – Old Dominion with special guests Morgan Evans and Brandon Lay

Gates open at 4 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. (tickets here)

Saturday, June 1 – Luke Combs with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Faren Rachels

Gates open at 4 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. (tickets here, VIP Zone sold out)

Sunday, June 2 – Kane Brown with special guest Ryan Hurd

Gates open at 1 p.m., show begins at 2 p.m. (tickets here)

No backpacks, coolers, outside food or outside beverages will be allowed into the venue. Small purses and clear one-gallon bags will be allowed, but all bags will be subject to a search.

Due to beach erosion and a narrow beach, no chairs will be allowed in any zone minus the VIP Chair Zone.

Video screens will be available on 6th and 7th Street.