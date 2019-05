NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is working a motor vehicle crash at Colley Avenue and 27th Street.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 12:02 p.m. for the crash involving a moped and a tow truck.

The moped’s driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.