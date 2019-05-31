× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Late afternoon/evening severe storms possible

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

First Warning Action Day:

After a mainly dry start, rain/storm chances will build through the day with the biggest chance tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Highs today will only reach the mid 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Greatest risk of severe weather in our area is for our North Carolina counties including the Outer Banks.

Highs will drop into the low 80s on Saturday, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms (30%). We will warm back to the mid and upper 80s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday with another round of showers/storms (40%) as a cold front moves through.

Skies will clear early Monday with mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Sunshine will continue for Tuesday. Highs will drop to the upper 70s early next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 31st

1962 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

