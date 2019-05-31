Local music spotlight with Anthony Rosano on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Anthony Rosano and The Conqueroos opened for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band several times this Spring, including at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on May 18th.

Anthony joins us live in the studio to perform his original songs "Streets of Glory" and "Love Got a Hold on Me" for acoustic music Friday.

Anthony and The Conqueroos return from another opening gig with Bob Seger on June 1st in New Jersey, you can find them playing across the region. See their schedule at www.conqueroos.com.