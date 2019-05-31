Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in Accomack Co.

Posted 10:50 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, May 31, 2019

ACCOMACK Co. Va., — Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say deputies arrived to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a car on Boggs Road in Painter, Virginia.

The victim has been identified by police as 40-year-old Alvin Rogers Jr. Suspects have not been identified in this case.

Police confirmed that this is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

