HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Claudine Ellis of Dream Girls of Real Estate discusses the Dream DAP Inc. program and their mission to assist single parents with down payments when purchasing a home.

We also get details on the "2nd Annual Worlds 1st Ever Facebook Party," with food, Music, giveaways and more surprises and bennifitting Dream DAP Inc. To learn more visit www.facebook.com/DreamDAP.

Dream Girls of Real Estate

