ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in Accomack County responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say crews arrived at the fire call to find smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of the home.

Crews were reportedly at the scene for two hours working the fire.

It is not known if anyone is displaced. The cause of the fire is also not known.

