YouTube channel “It’s a Southern Thing” put people to the test and asked them to pronounce Virginia town names.

The description on the video said “In the South, never judge a town name by the way it’s spelled. These town names in Virginia are no exception.”

The group of people didn’t do so well, especially when it came to a county near and dear to our hearts, Gloucester Co.

One man joked and said Gloucester sounded like “some type of disease that old people get in their feet.”

Enjoy the laughs!