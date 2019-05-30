Virginia public colleges will freeze tuition for first time in 20 years

Some college students are getting help when it comes to paying for college.

Starting next year, every public college in Virginia will freeze its tuition for the first time in 20 years. This comes after lawmakers in that state approved more than 57-million dollars for state-run colleges in their budget.

Six schools – including George Mason University and Virginia Military Institute – Are applying the freeze to out-state-students.

The news for college students in Virginia comes as lawmakers also push to give disabled veterans some relief from student debt.

Attorney General Mark Herring is joining attorney-generals across the country in the effort. They want the Department of Education to automatically forgive student loans of disabled vets.

“The last thing these brave men and women should have to worry about is dealing with a bunch of bureaucratic red tape,” said Herring

Under the current system, the veterans have to go through a series of steps to apply for loan forgiveness. Only a fraction of vets who are eligible for relief have applied for it.

At least 25,000 vets are in default on their student loans.