Using goat yoga to help flood victims

OMAHA, Ne (KMTV) — It’s the case of the downward dog, meets the jumping goat. A special kind of yoga in Honey Creek, Iowa involving goats is helping people take their minds off the floods.

“It’s really hard to be serious or to be upset or to think about problems in your life when there are baby goats jumping around,” says Chelsea Luth, Yoga Instructor at Studio Bliss. “They’re all over the place and jumping on top of you and it just forces you to have fun.”

Having fun for those living in an area that was hit hard by the floods means goat yoga can take their minds off whatever someone may be going through. “We do see people from the area that have been impacted, and this is such a relief to get here and forget all our troubles,” says Sharon Oamak, owner of Honey Creek Creamery where the yoga is taking place.

The room was full of laughs as the goats climbed and jumped on top of people while in their yoga poses. Oamak says not only do people have fun, so do the goats. “Goats love to jump, and climb, and they are really curious and social,” says Oamak.

It may not be the most productive yoga class but that’s just fine with those involved. The most important thing during the session is to just have fun.

