Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat today, relief tomorrow

Another day of extreme heat… Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Temperatures will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, very close to our record highs for this date. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Most of the day will be dry but an isolated shower/storm (20%) is possible later this afternoon to evening.

Cooler air will move in for the end of the week, but it comes with a greater chance for rain and storms. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees to the mid 80s on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms (30-40%) for the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible, with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Highs will drop into the low 80s on Saturday, close to normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms (30%). We will warm back to the mid 80s on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with another round of showers/storms (50%).

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 30th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Central Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

