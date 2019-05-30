Thad Cochran, longtime US senator, dies at 81

Former Sen. Thad Cochran, who represented Mississippi in the US Senate for decades, died Thursday morning, his longtime spokesman said in a statement.

Cochran died in Oxford, Mississippi, said Chris Gallegos, who previously worked for the senator and now works for his successor, Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Cochran was serving in his seventh term in the US Senate and was first elected to Congress in 1972. He resigned his seat last April due to his health issues.