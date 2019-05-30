Suspect on the run after woman shot at Williamsburg Budget Inn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Williamsburg.

A woman was shot at the Budget Inn hotel which is located in the 800 block of Capitol Landing Road, according to police.

Dispatch got a call around 7 a.m., about the incident.

Police said there is one suspect who is on the loose.

There is no information available about the victim’s injuries. Police said she was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Investigators have identified a person of interest although charges have not been filed.

If you have any information to help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.