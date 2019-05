NORFOLK, Va. – Six people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 2600 block of Waverly Way Thursday.

Units with Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived on scene to find heavy fire on the second floor.

Authorities say the home is sectioned off as apartments.

Seventeen units responded to the incident, and all active fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Download the News 3 app for updates.