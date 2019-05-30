R. Kelly faces new and more serious charges in sexual abuse case

An Illinois grand jury has indicted entertainer R. Kelly on 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, including four new felonies with maximum penalties of 30 years in prison, according to court documents released Thursday.

His attorney said Kelly has been recharged in his existing case as it pertains to one alleged victim.

The charges range from aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the document says.

A person convicted in Illinois of aggravated criminal sexual assault can be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison, according to Illinois law.

Kelly, 52, has vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results,” defense attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted.

Before Thursday, Kelly had been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a Class 2 felony — involving four alleged victims.

The singer was released on bail in March in a case in which authorities have said he failed to pay his ex-wife child support of $161,000.

