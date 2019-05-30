Police pursuit in Hampton ends in crash, suspect hospitalized

HAMPTON, Va. – A police chase ended in a crash on the East Hampton Bridge Tuesday.

According to the Hampton Police Division, a Hampton Police officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of LaSalle Avenue and West Pembroke Avenue. The officer then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued and a pursuit began traveling eastbound on Pembroke Avenue.

The officer stopped the pursuit shortly after due to the driver reaching unsafe speeds.

As the officer was resuming normal patrol, he saw that the violator vehicle had collided with a citizen’s vehicle on the East Hampton Bridge.

The suspect was taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending.