NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are looking for a man that stole a car with a child in the backseat in the 800 block of W. 46th Street around 9 a.m.

The child and vehicle were located in the 1000 block of 48th Street. The child was unharmed, according to officials.

No further information was released by police.

